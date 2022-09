SINGAPORE - The owner of a shophouse near Bugis has walked away with a remarkable profit of $4.5 million after owning the property for just 14 months - as stark a sign as any of just how hot the market is for these properties.

The 1,149 sq ft freehold unit at 148 Arab Street was bought for $5.5 million in February 2021 and offloaded in April 2022 for $10 million.