Shophouse sales climb in Q2 after ABSD hikes for residential properties

SINGAPORE - Commercial shophouse sales received a boost in the second quarter of 2023, on the back of higher additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) rates for residential properties.

Between April and June 2023, some 43 shophouses changed hands for $414 million. This is up from the 32 deals in the previous quarter, a report released by real estate agency PropNex on Monday showed.

Transaction values were up by 40 per cent.

There was more subdued interest in shophouses in the first quarter of 2023, after the buyer’s stamp duty for commercial properties was raised in February.

But the ABSD increases for residential properties, which kicked in at the end of April, diverted investment interest to commercial shophouses. This led to a rebound in shophouse sales, said PropNex.

Foreigners were hit with the highest ABSD hike, doubling from 30 to 60 per cent.

ABSD does not apply to commercial properties.

A July 19 report by Savills Singapore, another real estate company, said ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family office buyers dominated the market for conservation shophouses in the second quarter.

Another report by real estate firm Knight Frank Singapore released on Monday said a total of 75 shophouses changed hands in the first half of 2023, compared with 72 such transactions in the second half of 2022.

Shophouse transactions in the first half of 2023 rose to $711.6 million, up from $663.5 million in the second half of 2022.

But this was still lower than the transaction value of $962.8 million recorded in the first half of 2022, when 119 units were sold.

PropNex said shophouses in the Little India and Jalan Besar area (District 8) remained a hot spot, with 18 deals worth $140 million lodged in the second quarter of 2023.

This was followed by the Geylang and Eunos area (District 14) and the Raffles Place and Cecil Street area (District 1), with six deals each.

In May, a $30 million deal for a 999-year leasehold conservation shophouse in Boat Quay topped the charts in the second quarter. The second-highest deal was for a pair of freehold shophouses on Geylang Road, which sold for $30 million in June.

Knight Frank said 59, or 78.7 per cent, of the shophouses sold in the first half of 2023 had 999-year leasehold or freehold tenures.