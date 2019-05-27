Shenton Way, Tanjong Pagar offices most popular among tech tenants in Asia: Colliers

SINGAPORE - Singapore has been ranked among Asia's top commercial real estate locations with attractive submarkets for technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) occupiers, according to a research report by property services firm Colliers International.

In particular, the Shenton Way/Tanjong Pagar district was the most popular in the region for TMT firms and flexible workspace operators due to its "excellent accessibility", Colliers said on Monday (May 27).

"City Hall and the Raffles Place/New Downtown area are also good locations with ample supply of quality office stock," it noted.

The research uses four metrics - existence of a tech cluster, availability of office stock, accessibility and cost of rent - to identify the top city submarkets for TMT occupiers.

TMT companies have become a key driver of demand for office space, said Andrew Haskins, executive director of research for Asia at Colliers.

These submarkets are typically in the central business district (CBD) or CBD fringe locations for large TMT enterprises, while smaller tenants often prefer business parks, Mr Haskins said.

Other top tech locations in Asia include Hong Kong, Bangalore, Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai and Tokyo, according to the report.

In India's Bangalore, Colliers recommended the Outer Ring Road, Whitefield and North Bengaluru for TMT enterprises, while Hong Kong's Causeway Bay, Quarry Bay and Cyberport are said to attract top talent with optimal locations and premium office facilities.