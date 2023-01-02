Sceneca Residence showflat in Tanah Merah draws nearly 3,000 visitors

SINGAPORE – Nearly 3,000 people turned up at Sceneca Residence’s showflat in Tanah Merah on Sunday to preview the first private residential project to be launched in 2023.

Developer MCC Singapore’s chief executive Tan Zhiyong said the “enthusiastic response” came despite the holiday season when many potential visitors, buyers and housing agents are travelling overseas.

“The commencement of the preview is timely in view of the reopening of borders by many countries, including China last month. As such, we are seeing more overseas visitors at the preview,” he added.

The 99-year leasehold mixed-use development in Tanah Merah Kechil Link comprises two blocks of 14 and 15 storeys, and will be connected to Tanah Merah MRT station via a sheltered linkway. It includes a single-storey retail mall which will have cafes, restaurants and a 10,000 sq ft supermarket.

The 268-unit project offers one- to four-bedroom types ranging from 463 sq ft to 2,756 sq ft.

Indicative prices start from $958,000 for a 463 sq ft one-bedroom unit while four-bedroom ones at 1,518 sq ft each are going from $2.98 million.

Schools such as St Anthony’s Canossian Primary and Secondary, Bedok Green Primary and Anglican High School are within 1km of the condominium.

Mr Chen Kan, 39, who visited the showflat on Sunday, said he intends to upgrade to a three-bedroom unit from his five-room Housing Board (HDB) flat in Bedok which recently reached its five-year minimum occupation period.

“The location is a plus point. I work at Changi Business Park which has a shuttle bus from Tanah Merah MRT station, and my children also go to a primary school in the area,” added the lecturer.

Mr Chen said he also considered Sky Eden@Bedok, which was launched last September, but prefers the Tanah Merah location.

“East Coast Park is very accessible from Tanah Merah so I hope to bring my children there more often,” he added.

ERA Realty’s head of research and consultancy Nicholas Mak said the absence of new launches in Tanah Merah in more than two years likely resulted in pent-up demand and the high turnout at the showflat.

“There is a huge catchment pool of potential buyers in the vicinity, including aspiring HDB upgraders living in Bedok, one of the largest HDB estates in Singapore,” he noted.