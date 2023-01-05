Better connectivity and potential rental returns: Why new Tanah Merah condo’s location makes it an investment gem

When you consider what makes a residential project stand out among others in the surrounding area, having a direct connection to a nearby MRT station and mall certainly sets it apart.
This is according to Mr Tan Zhiyong, CEO of MCC Singapore, whose latest project in the eastern part of Singapore, Sceneca, is one such development.
Sceneca is the established property developer’s third mixed-use development with a retail mall, following The Poiz Residences and The Poiz Centre in District 13 as well as One Bernam in the Central Business District area.
The site comprises the condominium – named Sceneca Residence – and the 20,000 sq ft Sceneca Square, a retail mall housing shops, cafes, restaurants and a smart supermarket.
With the unpredictable weather in Singapore, homebuyers and potential tenants will also appreciate the 24/7 sheltered linkway that connects Sceneca to Tanah Merah MRT Interchange. It is the condominium nearest to the MRT station in the area, which means you can head out easily in wet or hot weather alike.
“Mixed-use developments with direct access to a major transportation node are popular with homebuyers for self-occupation or investment due to their exceptional accessibility and connectivity, which can bring about relatively better rental returns,” Mr Tan explains.
There will also be two open areas, Oasis Plaza and Event Plaza, that can host pop-up stalls, bazaars and events to create a vibrant ambience downstairs for residents.
Mr Tan says that this unique commercial component at the street level is a big plus as residents and their guests can shop, dine and unwind conveniently without having to travel far.
Live right in the heart of business and recreational hubs
Sceneca Residence caters to everyone, from singles and young couples to multi-generational families, especially those who love living near the East Coast or who work in the nearby Tampines Regional Centre and Changi Business Park. For those who travel frequently, the condominium’s close proximity to Changi Airport is also a draw.
Says Mr Tan: “Sceneca Residence will be a choice home for owner-occupiers who work in these business nodes as well as a good investment to tap on the large tenant pool for rental income.”
For leisure, families with young children will love the nearby Wild Wild Wet, one of Singapore’s largest water theme parks at Downtown East in Pasir Ris.
Parents can take comfort in how the condominium will be within the 1km radius of schools like St Anthony’s Canossian Primary School and Anglican High School. For older kids, there are tertiary institutions like Temasek Junior College, Singapore University of Technology and Design as well as United World College of South East Asia (East Campus) in the vicinity.
Those who like the great outdoors or want some R&R can head to Tanah Merah Country Club, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Pasir Ris Park and Tampines Eco Green.
The East is also synonymous with Ikea Tampines and well-established malls like Bedok Mall, Century Square, Changi City Point, Tampines Mall and White Sands with their wide variety of restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, boutiques and enrichment centres.
For foodies, Siglap, Changi Village and Bedok Interchange Food Centre are famous for their mouth-watering array of F&B choices like fried carrot cake, prawn noodle soup, designer coffees and so on.
And that’s only what is already in place in the East.
In the near future, the Changi Region will be designed as a live-work-play-learn ecosystem around the airport, according to the Urban Redevelopment Authority. This includes the future Terminal 5 as well as the Changi East Urban District with offices, smart work centres, hotels and landscaped public spaces.
Also in the pipeline: the Bayshore housing precinct which is planned as a walking and cycling lifestyle district with spacious community and green spaces.
Mr Tan says: “The attractiveness of the Sceneca site is bolstered by the wide range of economic and recreational amenities in the vicinity which are just a few MRT stops or a short drive away. The upcoming Changi Airport’s Terminal 5 can offer not only more job opportunities close to home but also better demand for rental housing.”
Go car-lite with many commuting options
A major pull factor for prospective tenants would be the sheer number of public transport networks in the area.
Sceneca will be three MRT stops away from Pasir Ris MRT Station, a future interchange between the East-West line and the Cross Island line. This will connect commuters effortlessly to upcoming hubs like Punggol Digital District and Jurong Lake District.
It is also three MRT stops from the future Sungei Bedok MRT Station, an interchange between the Downtown Line and the Thomson-East Coast Line.
Sceneca’s prime location also puts it close to other MRT interchanges along the East-West Line like the Expo and Tampines MRT Interchanges which also service the Downtown Line, and the Paya Lebar MRT Interchange which also services the Circle Line.
Mr Tan adds: “Travelling around the island via MRT trains will be easy and convenient, which can in turn promote a car-lite lifestyle.
