Better connectivity and potential rental returns: Why new Tanah Merah condo’s location makes it an investment gem

When you consider what makes a residential project stand out among others in the surrounding area, having a direct connection to a nearby MRT station and mall certainly sets it apart.

This is according to Mr Tan Zhiyong, CEO of MCC Singapore, whose latest project in the eastern part of Singapore, Sceneca, is one such development.

Sceneca is the established property developer’s third mixed-use development with a retail mall, following The Poiz Residences and The Poiz Centre in District 13 as well as One Bernam in the Central Business District area.

The site comprises the condominium – named Sceneca Residence – and the 20,000 sq ft Sceneca Square, a retail mall housing shops, cafes, restaurants and a smart supermarket.

With the unpredictable weather in Singapore, homebuyers and potential tenants will also appreciate the 24/7 sheltered linkway that connects Sceneca to Tanah Merah MRT Interchange. It is the condominium nearest to the MRT station in the area, which means you can head out easily in wet or hot weather alike.

“Mixed-use developments with direct access to a major transportation node are popular with homebuyers for self-occupation or investment due to their exceptional accessibility and connectivity, which can bring about relatively better rental returns,” Mr Tan explains.

There will also be two open areas, Oasis Plaza and Event Plaza, that can host pop-up stalls, bazaars and events to create a vibrant ambience downstairs for residents.

Mr Tan says that this unique commercial component at the street level is a big plus as residents and their guests can shop, dine and unwind conveniently without having to travel far.

Live right in the heart of business and recreational hubs

Sceneca Residence caters to everyone, from singles and young couples to multi-generational families, especially those who love living near the East Coast or who work in the nearby Tampines Regional Centre and Changi Business Park. For those who travel frequently, the condominium’s close proximity to Changi Airport is also a draw.