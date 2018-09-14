Retail logistics start-up Blu World wins JTC tender for Tampines industrial site

SINGAPORE - JTC has awarded the tender for an industrial site at Tampines Industrial Drive (Plot 10) to retail logistics start-up Blu World Pte Ltd, which operates under the brand-name blu.

The tendered price of $3.2 million was the higher of two bids submitted.

Zoned Business 2, the site has a land area of 4,702.6 square metres and a gross plot ratio of 1.4. It has a tenure of 20 years and a project completion period of 60 months.

The tender for the site was launched on May 30, 2018 and closed on July 25.