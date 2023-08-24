PropertyBT Podcast: The condo upgrading dilemma

Is it wise to have much of your wealth tied up in Singapore homes? PHOTO: FAR EAST ORGANISATION
Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT from The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.

Why do people chase the dream of condo ownership? With high private home prices, maybe the dream is an impossible one for many people. Selling an HDB to buy a condo unit may have downsides. Find out whether it is wise to have much of one’s wealth tied up in Singapore homes, and if so in what type of homes here. Senior correspondent Leslie Yee gets insights from Justin Quek, deputy CEO of OrangeTee & Tie.

Highlights of the podcast:

01:48 Upgrading from HDB to private

07:10 Is a condo dream within reach?

11:00 Concurrent ownership of HDB and private

13:41 Hitching one’s fortunes to Singapore homes

Read Leslie's articles:

https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion-features/let-singaporean-priva…

https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion-features/can-young-couples-att…

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

