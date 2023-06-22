PropertyBT Podcast: Is it worth paying a premium for a new private home?

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT from The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.
With high interest rates, does it make more sense to buy a new uncompleted home instead of a completed resale home? Examine the pros and cons of buying new versus resale. Is maxing out the use of CPF funds on a home purchase wise? Crucially, should one hold back on buying a private home because of high interest rates and economic uncertainty?
Senior correspondent Leslie Yee does a deep dive with ERA’s key executive officer Eugene Lim.
Highlights of the podcast:
01:13 Paying using the progressive payment scheme
07:01 Pros and cons of new versus resale units
11:06 Financing home purchases with CPF funds
13:23 Timing the market
15:25 Is it sensible to rent?
Read Leslie’s article:
https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion-features/new-uncompleted-priva…
Written and hosted by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg)
With Eugene Lim, key executive officer, ERA Realty Network
Edited by: Howie Lim
Produced and edited by: Janice Tan
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
