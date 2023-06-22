PropertyBT Podcast: Is it worth paying a premium for a new private home?

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT from The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.

With high interest rates, does it make more sense to buy a new uncompleted home instead of a completed resale home? Examine the pros and cons of buying new versus resale. Is maxing out the use of CPF funds on a home purchase wise? Crucially, should one hold back on buying a private home because of high interest rates and economic uncertainty?