PropertyBT Podcast: Foreigners’ love for Singapore property

Which segments of Singapore's housing market are foreigners active in? PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK
Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT from The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.

Why are foreigners keen on Singapore property? Transaction costs can be high for homes and yields may be low. But Singapore is a safe haven and the currency is strong. Might more foreign interest show in non-residential properties here?

Senior correspondent Leslie Yee does a deep dive with Alan Cheong, executive director of research and consultancy, Savills Singapore.

Highlights of the podcast:

01:22 Impact of higher Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty

03:52 How active are foreigners?

06:04 Perception of locations

10:22 Switching to the non-residential segment

12:29 Foreign interest outlook amid uncertainties

15:19 A need for more restrictions?

Read Leslie’s article:

https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion-features/despite-low-yields-an…

Written and hosted by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg)

With Alan Cheong, executive director of research and consultancy, Savills Singapore

Edited by: Howie Lim

Produced and edited by: Janice Tan

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

