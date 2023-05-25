PropertyBT Podcast: Foreigners’ love for Singapore property

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT from The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.
Why are foreigners keen on Singapore property? Transaction costs can be high for homes and yields may be low. But Singapore is a safe haven and the currency is strong. Might more foreign interest show in non-residential properties here?
Senior correspondent Leslie Yee does a deep dive with Alan Cheong, executive director of research and consultancy, Savills Singapore.
Highlights of the podcast:
01:22 Impact of higher Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty
03:52 How active are foreigners?
06:04 Perception of locations
10:22 Switching to the non-residential segment
12:29 Foreign interest outlook amid uncertainties
15:19 A need for more restrictions?
Read Leslie’s article:
https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion-features/despite-low-yields-an…
