PropertyBT Podcast: Do million-dollar HDB resale flats make sense?

What is the criteria that will get one’s HDB home to command premium pricing? PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT from The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.

What is the profile of buyers of million-dollar HDB flats? What is the criteria that will get one’s HDB home to command premium pricing? Also, should young couples, who can afford it, buy a million dollar HDB resale flat? Leslie Yee finds out.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:57 The phenomenon of million-dollar HDB homes (includes comments from Christine Sun, senior vice president of research and analytics, OrangeTee & Tie)

2:57 Worth buying? (includes comments from Dr Tan Tee Khoon, country manager Singapore, PropertyGuru)

5:52 Attributes of million-dollar HDB homes

8:19 Skip BTO and go for resale? (includes comments from Leonard Tay, head of research, Knight Frank Singapore)

10:43 Moving from a private to an HDB home

13:40 Land lease decay

Read Leslie’s article: https://str.sg/wvzq

Produced by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

