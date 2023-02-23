PropertyBT Podcast: Do million-dollar HDB resale flats make sense?

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT from The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.

What is the profile of buyers of million-dollar HDB flats? What is the criteria that will get one’s HDB home to command premium pricing? Also, should young couples, who can afford it, buy a million dollar HDB resale flat? Leslie Yee finds out.