PropertyBT Podcast: Deep diving into property-related taxes

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT from The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts
Maybe other property asset classes, besides residential property investors will be hit with higher taxes. Is there scope for new types of property-related taxes to be introduced? Learn all about property-related taxes and how they impact various physical property types in Singapore.
Highlights of the podcast:
01:30 Higher property taxes on homes (includes comments from Wong Siew Ying, head of research and content, Propnex Realty)
03:56 Scope for higher property taxes on non-residential properties
06:22 Impact of higher ABSD on homes (includes comments from Wong Xian Yang, head of research, Singapore, Cushman & Wakefield)
09:21 Higher transaction taxes on non-residential properties?
11:48 Capital gains taxes (includes comments from Christine Sun, senior vice president of research and analytics, OrangeTee & Tie)
14:20 Inheritance taxes (includes comments from Nicholas Mak, head of research and consultancy, ERA Real Estate)
Read Leslie’s article:
https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/opinion-features/room-higher-taxes-lux…
Produced by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
