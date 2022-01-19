Property developer Concord loses appeal as tycoons clash over Vancouver icon

In time, he returned to the family business in his country of birth, Indonesia, then in 1980, at the age of 32, he struck out for Singapore, where he built a fortune in mergers and acquisitions.

His business style was to bypass paperwork and formalities, cutting rapid deals on the basis of personal relationships - he struck the deal to buy the Plaza of Nations plot from Sir Li in five minutes, he once told the South China Morning Post. Mr Hui, by contrast, was a United States college-educated engineer who had evolved into one of Canada's most sophisticated developers.

Known to sport spiky black hair, skateboard in his suit, and kitesurf on Vancouver's beaches, he once told the National Post he loves "anything with speed and a lot of fun".

The partnership quickly soured. The two sides wrangled over the capital gains tax liabilities of a site that had appreciated C$460 million in two decades. They could not agree on how to share the costs of hefty concessions to be made to the City of Vancouver in return for favorable zoning rules to maximise the project's profitability.

By late 2015, Mr Oei had brought two lawsuits in Singapore against Concord Pacific, alleging the developer had failed to make payments in breach of their agreement.

Concord Pacific, in turn, filed suit in October 2015 in Canada, accusing Mr Oei and his company of violating the pact. The two-page pact signed by Mr Oei and Mr Hui had read: "This agreement is binding."

Nevertheless, in July 2019, Supreme Court of British Columbia Justice Peter Voith sided with Mr Oei, concluding that it was not binding because the document lacked terms essential to a properly formed contract.

He also scathingly described a Concord vice-president and Mr Hui's key negotiator as "dishonest" in his trial testimony. However, the nearly 50-day trial and thousands of pages of witness testimony and evidence - including from a Deutsche Bank executive - showed Mr Oei was not always forthright.

The 2019 ruling acknowledged that when Mr Oei tried to obtain financing for the partnership with Deutsche Bank, he asked the lender to conceal details of the loan's structure from Mr Hui.

Concord argued that Mr Oei did so in an effort to set up a structure that would give Mr Oei ultimate control and hold Mr Hui personally liable at anytime if things went awry. Deutsche Bank refused to go along, saying it could not agree to withholding such disclosures, Hui baulked at placing personal guarantees, and the partnership failed. Deutsche Bank spokesmen did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

It also emerged that Mr Oei, after signing the agreement with Mr Hui, had proceeded to negotiate a deal with the Aquilini family valuing the Plaza of Nations land at C$450 million. Mr Oei contended that was not in breach and that he was upfront about simultaneously exploring a backup partner.

Further clouds linger over the property. Mr Oei and his associated companies face a separate claim filed in 2019 by a smaller Vancouver developer, Lin Li, who says they struck an agreement to develop the tract in 2017. Mr Lin alleges that Mr Oei promised to arrange a bank loan but deliberately caused the lender to reject the request in order to force him out of the deal. It would turn out the proposed lender was, again, Deutsche Bank, according Mr Oei's response to the claim.

Mr Oei denies the allegation or any wrongdoing. A trial is scheduled to begin in January next year.

Meanwhile, a shuttered casino, concrete lot, and 57 lonely flagpoles occupy the Plaza of Nations site - an oddly desolate and unsightly blemish interrupting the stretch of gleaming glass towers, luxury yachts, and emerald parks lining Vancouver's picturesque waterfront. Mr Oei said in his statement on Tuesday that the project is in the final stages of permitting.

It is not clear who next may step forward, if anyone, to join Mr Oei to build it. As Westbank's Mr Gillespie, one of the main contenders initially passed over by Mr Oei, said in a 2018 affidavit: "This is a highly competitive industry with a narrow range of competitors."

And so awaits the centrepiece of the Expo boom that set off Vancouver's three-decade transformation into a glittering cosmopolis - a lingering holdout from its quiet, small-town past before the world's tycoons descended.