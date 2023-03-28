Property agency co-owner fined $50,000 for building hidden floor at The Alexcier

SINGAPORE - For about 10 years, the co-owner of a property agency had the use of 5,381 square feet of extra space that was built without approval of the authorities.

The illicit mezzanine floor, which was about the same size as the eight-floor unit at The Alexcier building in Alexandra Road, was used as a working office and storage area for items such as document files, IT equipment and handyman goods.

When Yeo Choon Guan, also known as Stanley Yeo, realised the extra floor was built without approval, he erected a display shelf door to hide the staircase to the mezzanine floor.

It was still accessible via the concealed entrance to the staircase behind the display shelf door, and was subsequently used as an interior design showroom and resting area for staff.

On Tuesday, Yeo, 51, was fined $50,000. He had pleaded guilty to a charge of authorising the construction of a mezzanine floor within unit 08-01 at The Alexcier building – an eight-storey light-industrial building – despite the plans not being approved by the Commissioner of Building Control under Section 5 of the Building Control Act.