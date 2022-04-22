Private home rents surged in Q1 2022 amid cooling measures, lack of new homes

SINGAPORE - Rents of private non-landed properties accelerated in the first quarter of 2022 - rising 4.1 per cent, compared with 2.7 per cent at the end of the fourth quarter of last year.

This comes as rents in the prime and city fringe areas grew 3.8 per cent and 4.7 per cent respectively, while those in the suburbs rose 4 per cent, according to data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday (April 22).

Landed property rents surged 5.3 per cent, outpacing the 1.2 per cent rise in the previous quarter.

Overall, private home rents climbed at a quicker pace of 4.2 per cent in the first quarter, compared with 2.6 per cent in the previous three months of last year.

Buyers could have turned to the rental market after being affected by new property cooling measures introduced in December last year, analysts said.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie, said: "Many would-be home buyers who were priced out of the market or were affected by cooling measures turned to the rental market. They are boosting rental demand and pushing rents higher."

ERA Singapore head of research and consultancy Nicholas Mak said that due to the increased additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) from 12 per cent to 17 per cent for Singaporeans buying their second properties, some home owners may not have enough upfront capital before selling their current properties.

"After selling their existing homes, these people will have to rent while waiting for their new properties to be completed for them to move in," he added.

The ABSD is 30 per cent, up from 20 per cent, for foreigners buying any residential property.

Mr Mohan Sandrasegeran, a research and content analyst at Ohmyhome, noted that buying a home in Singapore has become more costly for foreigners.

"Foreigners are diverting the interest towards the rental market, as they might feel that they are better off renting a unit instead of buying," he said.

Shrinking rental stock and a lack of new home supply also drove up rents in some locations, Ms Sun noted.

"Some private home owners sold their units as resale prices have been on the rise. New completions were also unable to keep pace with housing demand," she added.

The construction industry has been affected by pandemic slowdowns.