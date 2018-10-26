Private home rents ease, edging up by 0.3% in Q3: URA

SINGAPORE - Rents of private residential properties increased by 0.3 per cent in the third quarter, slowing from a 1.0 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Rents of landed properties rose by 0.5 per cent, a big drop from the 3.6 per cent increase in the second quarter. The rates for non-landed properties edged up 0.3 per cent, smaller than the 0.6 per cent rise in the previous quarter.

In terms of location for apartments and condominiums, rents in the prime or Core Central Region swung to 0.9 per cent drop, compared with the 0.8 per cent increase in the second quarter.

Rents in the city fringes or Rest of Central Region increased by 1.5 per cent, after a 0.4 per cent rise in the previous quarter, while those in suburban areas or Outside Central Region rose by 0.9 per cent, compared with the 0.8 per cent increase in the previous quarter.