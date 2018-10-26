Private home prices slow sharply to 0.5% rise in Q3: URA final data

SINGAPORE - Government data on Friday (Oct 26) confirmed the impact on the private home market of the latest round of property cooling measures that took effect overnight on July 6.

Private residential property prices edged up 0.5 per cent in the July to September quarter, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced, unchanged from its earlier flash estimate, and a sharp fall from the 3.4 per cent price rise in the second quarter.

Landed properties led the way by rising by 2.3 per cent, compared with the 4.1 per cent increase in the previous quarter. But prices of non-landed properties were unchanged, compared with the 3.2 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

By location, non-landed Rest of Central Region (RCR) prices fell by 1.3 per cent, compared with the 5.6 per cent rise in the previous quarter. Properties in the Core Central Region (CCR) booked an increase of 1.3 per cent, compared with the 0.9 per cent rise in the previous quarter. Prices of non-landed properties in Outside Central Region (OCR) fell by 0.1 per cent, compared with the 3 per cent increase in the previous quarter.