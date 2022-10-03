Private home prices rise 3.4% in Q3, led by 7% jump for suburban condos: Flash data

SINGAPORE - Private home prices continued to climb in the third quarter of this year, with prices in the suburbs rising the most on the back of strong demand for newly launched condominiums.

Overall, private home prices rose by 3.4 per cent from the previous three months, down slightly from the 3.5 per cent increase in the second quarter, according to flash estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Monday.

The rise was fuelled mainly by the non-landed private home segment, where prices grew 4.1 per cent, compared with 3.6 per cent in the second quarter.

For this segment, prices rose fastest for non-landed homes in the suburbs, jumping 7 per cent, compared with 2.1 per cent in the previous quarter.

Prices for non-landed properties in the prime districts grew by 2.3 per cent, faster than 1.9 per cent in the second quarter of the year. Prices in the city fringe slowed down, rising by 2.5 per cent, compared with 6.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

