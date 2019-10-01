Private home prices rise 0.9 % in Q3 : URA flash data

SINGAPORE - Private home prices in Singapore have risen for the second consecutive quarter, based on the latest official flash estimate.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) flash estimate for the third quarter of 2019 shows that its overall price index for private homes rose 0.9 per cent over the preceding quarter. This follows the 1.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter rease in the second quarter of this year.

Year on year, the index is up 1.7 per cent.

The URA data released on Tuesday morning (Oct 1) also showed that prices of non-landed private homes rose 1.7 per cent quarter on quarter in the third quarter of 2019, after increasing 2.0 per cent in the second quarter of 2019.

However, landed home prices fell 2.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, after dipping 0.1 per cent in the previous quarter.

Giving a breakdown by region, URA said that prices of non-landed private homes in the prime areas or core central region (CCR) rose 2.9 per cent quarter on quarter, compared with the 2.3 per cent hike in the previous quarter.

Prices in the fringe areas or rest of central region (RCR) climbed 1.6 per cent, after posting an increase of 3.5 per cent in the previous quarter. In the suburbs or outside central region (OCR), prices rose 0.7 per cent, following the 0.4 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

URA said its flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices given in contracts submitted for stamp duty payment and data on units sold by developers up till mid-September. The statistics will be updated on Oct 25 when URA releases its full set of real estate statistics for the third quarter of 2019.

"Past data have shown that the difference between the quarterly price changes indicated by the flash estimate and the actual price changes could be significant when the change is small. The public is advised to interpret the flash estimates with caution," it added.