Singapore private home prices rose 10.6% in 2021; Q4 saw 5% jump: Flash data

SINGAPORE - Private home prices in Singapore accelerated in the final quarter of last year with a 5 per cent jump over the previous three months, underscoring the hot market that triggered last month’s property cooling measures.

For the whole of 2021, prices surged 10.6 per cent, which is the highest annual growth recorded since 2010 when they climbed 17.6 per cent, according to Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie. In 2020, prices gained just 2.2 per cent.

The 5 per cent price increase in October to December last year extends gains to the seventh straight quarter, according to flash estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Jan 3). It comes after prices rose 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, 0.8 per cent in the second quarter, and 3.3 per cent rise in the first quarter.

It also marks the highest quarterly increase since the second quarter of 2010, when prices rose 5.3 per cent, said Ms Sun.

“The fourth quarter 2021 price index marked record prices for landed properties and non-landed prices for the suburbs and city fringe areas,” she added.

Prices of landed properties climbed 3.7 per cent in the fourth quarter, compared with a 2.6 per cent rise in the previous quarter, the URA data showed.

Non-landed property prices jumped 5.4 per cent, after a mere 0.7 per cent gain in the third quarter.

Mr Mohan Sandrasegeran, research & content analyst for Ohmyhome, noted more big-ticket transactions above the $15 million mark in the fourth quarter, compared to the previous quarter.

A freehold penthhouse at Les Maisons Nassim was sold for $75 million or $6,210 per square foot (psf), the highest psf price for the year. This is followed by a penthouse in CanningHill Piers that sold for $48 million or $5,360 psf.

The city fringe or the rest of central region led the non-landed submarkets with a 7.3 per cent jump compared with a 2.6 per cent gain in the previous quarter.

In the suburbs or outside central region, non-landed home prices jumped 5.4 per cent following a 0.1 per cent dip in the previous quarter.

Prices in the prime districts or core central region (CCR) gained 2.5 per cent in the fourth quarter, following a 0.5 per cent fall in the third quarter, the flash data showed.

For the whole of 2021, prices in prime, city fringe and suburbs rose 3.7 per cent, 16.9 per cent and 8.4 per cent respectively.

Analysts said the growth in private home prices will likely moderate to between one per cent and 3 per cent this year due to the Dec 16 cooling measures, similar to how the market behaved after the 2018 round of cooling measures.

“After cooling measures were implemented in 2018, private home price growth moderated from 7.9 per cent in 2018 to 2.7 per cent in 2019 and 2.2 per cent in 2020. Similarly, the price index slipped for three years after cooling measures were implemented in 2013,” Ms Sun said.

The latest round of property curbs include higher additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) rates - up by 5 to 15 percentage points - for all individuals and entities except Singapore citizens and permanent residents buying their first residential property. The total debt servicing ratio threshold and the loan-to-value limits for Housing Board loans were also tightened.

“It may be a tough first six months in 2022, as deals may take longer to close due to a mismatch between sellers’ and buyers’ price expectations,” Mr Eugene Lim, ERA’s key executive officer, said.

“Investors and foreign buyers are most affected by the increase in ABSD rates. We expect them to wait and watch over the next six to nine months on whether to enter the market again,” he added.

Mr Mohan sees subdued demand for the new home sales segment in the first half of the year, as developers may reconsider their launch dates and dangle more incentives and discounts.

On the day the new cooling measures took effect, Hong Kong developer CK Asset Holdings announced its offer of a one-time, 5 per cent discount for buyers of the 230-unit freehold development Perfect Ten in Bukit Timah as a sweetener over its launch weekend.