Private home prices drop 0.6% in Q1: URA flash data

SINGAPORE - Private home prices declined by 0.6 per cent for the first quarter of 2019 from the previous three-month period, according to the Urban Redevelopment Authority's URA) flash estimate released on Monday (April 1).

The price drop in the first quarter of this year is steeper than the 0.1 per cent dip in the fourth quarter of 2018.

URA's private residential property index decreased 0.9 point from 149.6 points in the final three months of last year to 148.7 points in first quarter of this year.

For the whole of 2018, prices of private residential properties increased by 7.9 per cent, compared with the 1.1 per cent increase in 2017.