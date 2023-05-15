Prices for new condo launches hit new highs in 2023

The recent launch of The Continuum, a freehold condominium, saw the average selling price per square foot soar to $2,732. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Joyce Lim
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
SINGAPORE – Despite concerns over rising mortgage rates and a potential slowdown in the global economy, Singapore’s property market continues to defy expectations, with new condominium launches hitting record high prices in 2023.

The recent launch of The Continuum, an 816-unit freehold condominium in Thiam Siew Avenue off Tanjong Katong Road, saw the average selling price per square foot (psf) soar to $2,732, marking a staggering 17 per cent increase from the average price of $2,340 psf for new sales of freehold properties in the city fringe over the past 16 months from January 2022.

