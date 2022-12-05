Plum Marina South site may attract bids of over $1 billion

SINGAPORE — The launch of the very first site in the Marina South precinct — Marina Gardens Lane — is part of a long-term plan to increase the residential population in and around the Central Business District and to heighten buzz in the Marina Bay area.

Blessed with sea views and facing Gardens by the Bay, this plum site can yield about 790 residential units and up to 8,073 sq ft of commercial space, and is near the future Marina South MRT. It is the first of five plots that have been zoned for residential with commercial at first-storey use in the precinct so far.