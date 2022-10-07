From kindergarten to junior college: This Bukit Timah freehold condo is close to many schools

It’s never too early to plan for the future, especially if it concerns your child’s education.
Just ask Ms Vivian Sun. The 32-year-old real estate agent was shopping around for a second home when she fell in love with the new Perfect Ten freehold condominium at Bukit Timah Road.
Ms Sun purchased a mid-storey, two-bedroom unit that spans 786 sq ft, a size that she says is ideal and “liveable for my family of three”.
The main reason for her purchase is that she hopes to enrol her daughter, who is currently four years old, in Singapore Chinese Girls’ School in the future. It is less than 1km away from Perfect Ten.
And Ms Sun reckons that if she sells or rents her unit out in the future, it will be attractive to other families with young children too. The development is also in close proximity to other schools and education institutes such as EtonHouse Pre-School Newton, Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road), Hwa Chong Institution, Nanyang Girls’ School and National Junior College.
Perfect Ten is also a mere five-minute drive away from the Singapore Botanic Gardens, a Unesco World Heritage Site popular with young families during the weekends.
Contemporary living
Inspired by a modern interpretation of District 10 living and the Japanese concept of Ma, which refers to the dimension of space between the structural posts of an interior, Perfect Ten comprises twin towers which are angled to give every unit more privacy.
Privacy also comes in the form of a luxurious 80m-long driveway leading from the main road to Perfect Ten’s grand drop-off entrance, another attractive feature for Ms Sun.
Right in front of the condominium is a bus stop that has several bus services plying Bukit Timah Road.
A quick five- to eight-minute bus ride will bring residents to the Orchard Road shopping belt too. For those who prefer taking the MRT train, the nearby Stevens Road station is an easy eight-minute stroll away.
Ms Sun is happy that her future home will be near supermarket chains such as Fairprice and Cold Storage, making it easy for her to buy groceries.
Many restaurants, cafes and casual eateries can be found at Balmoral Plaza, Cluny Court, The Grandstand and KAP Mall, all of which are within a five- to 10-minute drive.
And on days when the family craves for hawker food, there are plenty of options at Newton Food Centre and Empress Road Market & Food Centre.
Luxury inside out
On days when the family prefers to stay in, Ms Sun will whip up simple home-cooked meals.
“Most two-bedroom units usually come with open-concept kitchens that are not suitable for our lifestyle. An enclosed kitchen is easier to maintain,” she says, adding that its ample ventilation helps reduce lingering cooking smells in her apartment.
She was also drawn to the clubhouse facility and the waterfall feature at the drop-off area.
Other amenities include a 50m-long infinity pool, a gym and a roof garden above the 24th storey with Instagram-worthy views of the city.
In addition, Ms Sun appreciates how the two-bedroom units are fully equipped with Miele appliances such as a steam oven and a washer‑dryer.
All Perfect Ten units will also be fitted with a smart home system that allows homeowners to control certain appliances on the go from their mobile phones.
Views from the experts
You can expect Ms Sun and her husband to have an eye for a good property investment with them being in the real estate industry and having to keep up to date on the latest housing projects and trends as part of work.
From their research, they concluded that Perfect Ten is a “value-for-money buy”, compared to similar launches in the area.
The development features 230 units with two bedrooms (from 753 sq ft to 797 sq ft) and three bedrooms (from 1,227 sq ft to 1,281 sq ft).
The developer has sold 98 out of 115 units in its first tower since the initial launch in December last year. Out of 46 three-bedroom units available, 45 were taken up, proving the appeal of the development to home buyers.
On Sept 10, 2022, to cater to a growing demand, a new tower with selected units was released for sale. They are priced from $2.1 million to $2.5 million for two-bedroom units, and between $3.5 million and $4.1 million for three-bedders.
Ms Sun says: “The project will TOP (receive its temporary occupation permit) in 2025 or 2026, so the timing is just right (for my daughter’s school situation). The size of the development is just nice – not too big, not too small. It is a good buy from a developer with a good reputation.”
The Perfect Ten sales gallery is located at 321 Bukit Timah Road and is open daily from 10am to 7pm. Viewing of the sales gallery is by appointment only. Call 6297 0111 or visit www.perfect-ten.com.sg for more information.
Developer: Japura Development Pte Ltd (UEN: 199701870K) | Housing Developer’s Licence No.: C1386 | Tenure of Land: Estate in Fee Simple | Encumbrances: NIL | Expected Date of Vacant Possession: 26 Nov 2026 | Expected Date of Legal Completion: 26 Nov 2029 | Location: Lot No. 00211X TS 26 at Bukit Timah Road