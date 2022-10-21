Premium furnishings, fixtures and high ceilings: Freehold Bukit Timah condo lets you live in luxury

You can call Ms Felicia Tan a seasoned homebuyer. After all, she currently resides in a landed home and already owns a condominium unit on Orchard Road as well as one on Sentosa Island.

For her third condominium purchase, she was on the lookout for a freehold, value-for-money project either in District 10 or District 15.

“I run an IT business and visit Orchard Road malls every weekend to do market research, so I wanted a home near town,” shares the mother of three, who also has a two-year-old granddaughter.

A few factors drew her to Perfect Ten, an upcoming freehold condominium project in the prestigious District 10 enclave of Bukit Timah.