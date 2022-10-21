Premium furnishings, fixtures and high ceilings: Freehold Bukit Timah condo lets you live in luxury

You can call Ms Felicia Tan a seasoned homebuyer. After all, she currently resides in a landed home and already owns a condominium unit on Orchard Road as well as one on Sentosa Island.
For her third condominium purchase, she was on the lookout for a freehold, value-for-money project either in District 10 or District 15.
“I run an IT business and visit Orchard Road malls every weekend to do market research, so I wanted a home near town,” shares the mother of three, who also has a two-year-old granddaughter.
A few factors drew her to Perfect Ten, an upcoming freehold condominium project in the prestigious District 10 enclave of Bukit Timah.
The development features twin towers comprising 230 units, from two-bedroom units ranging from 753 sq ft to 797 sq ft, to three-bedroom units ranging from 1,227 sq ft to 1,281 sq ft.
Ms Tan says there are not many similar projects launching in the same area.
This may explain why 98 out of 115 units were snapped up in its first tower since the initial launch in December last year. Out of 46 three-bedroom units available, 45 were taken up, testament to the development's appeal to home buyers.
Units were sold at prices ranging from approximately $2.08m to $4.2m for two- and three-bedroom units.
This works out to about $3,000 per sq ft, which makes Perfect Ten a value-for-money investment in Bukit Timah.
To cater to a growing demand, a new tower with selected units was released for sale on Sept 10, 2022.
According to the statistics in the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Real Estate Information System, Perfect Ten was the top-performing project in District 10 for the first half of October 2022.
Perfect inside and out
Besides its coveted freehold status, the design of Perfect Ten, especially its twin tower structure and external facade, caught Ms Tan’s eye because “it looks grand”.
Perfect Ten is designed by DP Architects, one of Singapore’s leading architecture firms. Inspired by a modern interpretation of District 10 living and the Japanese concept of Ma, which refers to the dimension of space between the structural posts of an interior, the twin towers are angled to give every unit more privacy.
Ms Tan also likes the unblocked view of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve that some units offer while others look out onto glitzy Orchard Road, something she says is “rare” in densely built-up Singapore. She decided on a high-floor, two-bedroom unit with a floor size of 764 sq ft.
The condominium estate also overlooks the neighbouring landed properties, lending it further upmarket appeal. Adding to the grandeur of the development for Ms Tan is the clubhouse and the 80m-long driveway that meanders up to the grand entrance.
“The internal fixtures and furnishings used in the units also have a luxurious look,” says Ms Tan. “The colour combination is well-coordinated and the materials used are of high quality. The units also have a high ceiling of 3.225m that not many condos have.”
Opulent splendour
Likewise, Perfect Ten’s posh facade and grand lift lobby area have won over other homebuyers easily.
Married couple Jerry and Carole (who prefer to be known only by their first names), have been living around the Bukit Timah area for four years now.
Their daughter is currently a primary three student at Singapore Chinese Girls’ School (SCGS).
They expect her to complete her primary school studies and continue her secondary school years at the same school. So they were on a lookout for a new freehold condominium in the same area to be close to SCGS.
The couple is pleased with Perfect Ten. Even Mr Jerry, who is picky about furnishings and materials used by property developers, admits so.
At the Perfect Ten viewing, he recalls how everything they saw in the showroom gave them a feeling of luxury, such as the marble floors.
The couple was so impressed they bought a two-bedroom unit with a floor size of 797 sq ft.
“To be frank, there aren’t too many options in this area and some resale units are not in a great condition. Perfect Ten, being in a very early stage of development, can have a long-term investment appreciation for us, unlike other developments in the TOP (temporary occupation permit) stage,” says Ms Carole, who works in the financial services sector.
Investment potential aside, the layout of their respective units as well as the condominium facilities were important criteria to the home owners.
Ms Carole appreciates that her unit “does not have an awkward shape” with the balcony of a “nice size”.
She is also excited about Perfect Ten’s clubhouse, one of its many amenities which include a gym, and a scenic roof garden located on the 24th storey.
On the other hand, Ms Tan likes her “dumbbell” layout which makes good use of space as the bathrooms are tucked next to each of her two bedrooms.
The avid swimmer was attracted to the 50m-long infinity pool. “As a swimmer, the first thing you look out for is the size of the pool when you purchase a condo,” she explains.
And she cannot wait to move into her Perfect Ten home when it is up and ready. “Everything is so perfect, even its name says so. The developer made sure the project is perfect!”
The Perfect Ten sales gallery is located at 321 Bukit Timah Road, and is open daily from 10am to 7pm. Viewing of the sales gallery is by appointment only. Call 6297 0111 or visit www.perfect-ten.com.sg for more information.
Developer: Japura Development Pte Ltd (UEN: 199701870K) | Housing Developer’s Licence No.: C1386 | Tenure of Land: Estate in Fee Simple | Encumbrances: NIL | Expected Date of Vacant Possession: 26 Nov 2026 | Expected Date of Legal Completion: 26 Nov 2029 | Location: Lot No. 00211X TS 26 at Bukit Timah Road