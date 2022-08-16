Pent-up demand drives new private home sales

Pent-up demand for new private homes in the suburbs fuelled a rebound in overall sales last month, and lifted the median prices of some new mass market condominiums to levels more commonly seen in prime and city fringe locations.

Thanks to robust sales at AMO Residence in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 - the only major launch last month - the suburbs accounted for the bulk of new home sales at 58.2 per cent, or 485 units.

Homes in the prime districts made up 22.2 per cent of sales, or 185 units, while the city fringe saw 19.7 per cent, or 164 units, sold.

Based on caveat data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) Realis platform, the median price of new private homes in the suburbs jumped nearly 19 per cent to $2,088 per sq ft (psf) last month from June, Ms Wong Siew Ying, head of research and content at PropNex Realty, noted.

This was due largely to the nearly sold-out AMO Residence in Ang Mo Kio estate, which has not seen a condo launch in more than eight years.

With the sale of 366 out of a total of 372 units at a median price of $2,110 psf, AMO Residence set a new benchmark for leasehold suburban condos, analysts said.

In contrast, median prices in the prime district and city fringe areas were stable at $2,741 psf and $2,323 psf, respectively, Ms Wong said.

Data released by the URA yesterday showed that 834 residential units, excluding executive condominium (exec condo) units, were sold last month, up 70.9 per cent from 488 in June.

This was as buyers returned after the mid-year school holidays and as recent interest rate increases appeared not to dampen demand.

July sales, however, were 47.9 per cent lower than the 1,602 units sold in the same month last year when more than double the number of new homes were launched.

Including exec condo units, sales jumped 70.6 per cent to 846 units last month, from 496 in June.