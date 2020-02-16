Parc Canberra executive condo sells 64% of its 496 units at weekend launch

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The 496-unit executive condominium project Parc Canberra has sold at least 64 per cent or 316 of the apartments at the weekend launch.

The average price was $1,085 per square foot (psf).

Developer Hoi Hup Sunway Canberra said in a statement on Sunday (Feb 16) that it launched all the units of Parc Canberra for sale at 9am on Saturday, after an online balloting exercise was conducted the previous day.

As at 4.30pm on Sunday, it has moved 316 units.

The remaining units in the development - which is within a five-minute walk from the upcoming Canberra MRT Station - are a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments.

Its showflat, located along Sembawang Vista (next to Sembawang MRT Station), is open daily from 11am to 7pm. The executive condominium was launched amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Hoi Hup Sunway Canberra said it has put in place precautionary measures at the showflat, such as mandatory temperature checks, hand sanitising, and recording of contact information of all visitors as well as checking their travel history. Those who had travelled to mainland China in the last two weeks were requested not to visit the showflat.

In addition, the developers ramped up the frequency of cleaning at the premises.

Hoi Hup Sunway Canberra has also adopted online balloting for the project. In order to spread out the crowds, the company told applicants to drop off their ballot tickets in person over two days - instead of one - at the sales gallery in the presence of an auditor.

On Friday, the balloting exercise was broadcast live on Parc Canberra's Facebook page. Successful applicants were then asked to visit the sales gallery during allotted time slots on Saturday to book their preferred unit.