Parc Canberra EC sells 64% of units at launch

The 496-unit executive condominium (EC) Parc Canberra sold 64 per cent or 316 of its units at the weekend launch at an average price of $1,085 per sq ft.

Developer Hoi Hup Sunway Canberra said on Sunday that it launched all the units at 9am on Saturday after an online balloting exercise on Friday. It had moved 316 units as at 4.30pm on Sunday.

The remaining units in the project - which is a five-minute walk from the Canberra MRT station - are a mix of two-, three-, four-and five-bedroom apartments. The showflat next to Sembawang MRT station is open daily from 11am to 7pm.

As the project was launched during the coronavirus outbreak, Hoi Hup Sunway Canberra has implemented precautionary measures at the showflat. These include mandatory temperature checks, hand sanitising, and recording of contact information of all visitors as well as checking their travel history. People who had been to mainland China in the past two weeks were requested not to visit the showflat.

The developer has also ramped up the frequency of cleaning at the premises.

Hoi Hup Sunway Canberra adopted online balloting for the project. In order to spread out the crowds, it told applicants to drop off their ballot tickets in person over two days - instead of one - at the sales gallery in the presence of an auditor.

Friday's balloting exercise was broadcast live on Parc Canberra's Facebook page.

