Save the trees: Paperless property sale booking now available with Showsuite

SINGAPORE - New home sales platform Showsuite has successfully launched Singapore's first fully digitalised sales booking platform, which could save hundreds of thousands of sheets of paper for developers and property agents for a single project.

The digital platform allows developers' agents to transact on their iPads "anytime and anywhere", said Karamjit Singh, chief executive of the proptech start-up which began last November.

"The user interface is designed as though an agent is booking a cinema ticket on behalf of the buyer he or she is serving. To homebuyers, it means better convenience and a smoother buying journey aside from reduced waiting time."

It is also environmentally friendly. According to Mr Singh, a housing project with 750 units would require over 300,000 sheets of paper, including copies required for different parties involved in the sale, under a manual paper-based booking system.

"That's equivalent to about 36 trees being destroyed. This now can be a thing of the past," he added.

Park Colonial, the Woodleigh project developed by CEL Development, Heeton Holdings and KSH Holdings, is the first to use this digital booking system. Since early August, close to 100 sales have been made on Showsuite's digital booking engine.

Joanne Goh, general manager of marketing at CEL Development, said: "As we look to improve productivity and streamline internal processes, we are very keen to improve the buying journey for both our agents and homebuyers. We are hence delighted to partner with Showsuite to deliver all of this as we go paperless in our support for the environment."

Roxy-Pacific's Arena Residences, which is slated to begin sales on Friday (Nov 2), will also use Showsuite.

Mr Singh said that this paperless transaction portal helps meet the objectives set out by the Real Estate Industry Transformation Map.

Showsuite uses 3D technology, virtual reality and other technology to digitalise information about new projects and unsold units with the aim of helping property agents and homebuyers visualise and experience their purchase when they buy off-plan.