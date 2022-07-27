Orchard Bel-Air up for collective sale at $587.5 million

SINGAPORE - Orchard Bel-Air condominium in prime Orchard Boulevard has jumped on the collective sale bandwagon with a public tender at a guide price of $587.5 million.

If successful, owners of units ranging from 300 sq m to 303 sq m stand to receive about $8.1 million each, while the owner of the sole 605 sq m penthouse could pocket at least $16.3 million.

Mr Baldev Singh, chairman of the Orchard Bel-Air collective sale committee, said: "Although we have attempted to initiate the collective sale exercise in the past, this is the first time we have managed to secure the 80 per cent consensus mandate to launch the tender."

The tender for the 99-year leasehold condo, which has 57 years left on its lease, will close at 3pm on Sept 6.

Built in 1984, Orchard Bel-Air comprises 71 residential units across 25 storeys.

An estimated 128 new residential units, averaging 200 sq m each, could be developed on the site, subject to approval from the authorities.

The redevelopment would not require a pre-application feasibility study on traffic impact.

At $587.5 million, the guide price translates to a land rate of about $2,600 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr) after factoring in an upgrading premium of $131 million for the lease top-up. No development charge is payable.

Taking into consideration the 7 per cent bonus gross floor area allowed for balconies, this translates to about $2,526 psf ppr.

The site has the potential to be redeveloped into a high-end luxury residential development up to its existing gross floor area of 25,668 sq m or about 276,298 sq ft, based on a gross plot ratio of 2.96.

According to marketing agent Knight Frank Singapore, Orchard Bel-Air is among several properties along Orchard Boulevard where 36-storey developments may be permitted under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2019.

Most other sites located across the road from Orchard Bel-Air have a height control of up to 20 storeys.