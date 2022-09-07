Oakwood serviced apartments up for sale at $170m

SINGAPORE - Freehold serviced apartments Oakwood Studios, located at 18 Mount Elizabeth, has been put up for sale via an Expression of Interest (EOI) exercise with a guide price of S$170 million, said sole marketing agent Edmund Tie & Company on Wednesday (Sept 7).

The property comprises 98 units of studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments and spans across a site area of approximately 18,000 square feet (sq ft).

This brings its guide price to about S$1.7 million per unit, with on-site amenities such as a fitness centre, rooftop swimming pool and communal gardens.

The site is also zoned for "Residential" use under the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) Master Plan 2019.

As serviced apartments come fully equipped with a bigger space as compared to hotels, they have been quite popular amongst expatriates seeking a rental home as they relocate to Singapore, said Swee Shou Fern, head of investment advisory at Edmund Tie.

Demand for these apartments is also supplemented by longer-stay corporate and leisure travelers, she added.

"Serviced apartments have proven to be a resilient asset class during the Covid-19 pandemic, as it remains a preferred choice for long-stay guests seeking quality accommodation with flexibility of lease," said Swee.

"Fueled by elevated residential rental demand and surge in demand for travel, the performance of serviced apartments is well supported and is expected to register strong growth."

Oakwood Studios was last refurbished in 2017. Nestled within the prime Orchard enclave, its occupants also enjoy a myriad of shopping, dining and lifestyle facilities nearby, including The Paragon, Ngee Ann City and ION Orchard.

The EOI exercise will close on Oct 7 at 3 pm. THE BUSINESS TIMES