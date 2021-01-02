Normanton Park rises with spectacular views, charming parks and a promising future

Perched on a vast site right by the undulating Kent Ridge Park with spectacular views of lush greenery, the sparkling city centre and the gorgeous southern coastline, Normanton Park is a truly exceptional development of our time.

Located where the former Normanton Park condominium previously stood, the new residential development pays homage to the rich history and heritage of its previous namesake, which was built in 1977 as a home for military commanders and officers.

Today, Normanton Park is an upscale development comprising 1,840 1- to 5-bedroom units and penthouses in nine towers, 22 terrace houses and eight commercial units — all spread across an extensive 61,941 sqm of land.

And it is ready for a completely new — and exciting — lease of life.

The splendour of nature

Seamlessly integrated with Kent Ridge Park, Normanton Park is flanked by a vast green corridor known as the Southern Ridges, which comprises 10 kilometres of green, open spaces and connects several parks.

These include the adjacent Kent Ridge Park, as well as HortPark, Telok Blangah Hill Park and Mount Faber Park, and Labrador Nature Reserve. Other parks in the vicinity are one-north Park and West Coast Park.

In addition to the greenery, most units at Normanton Park will enjoy water views — thanks to the strategic positioning of its 24-storey towers around several large water facilities, as well as ground-level terrace houses with adjoining pools.

The towers are also elevated 18.8 metres above ground level, so residents on the upper levels will bask in panoramic views of the city centre, Kent Ridge Park or southern coastline.



Terrace houses of The Villa Collection come with their own private parking lot and direct pool access. PHOTO: KINGSFORD DEVELOPMENT



Those who desire the prestige of living in luxurious landed homes while enjoying the full facilities of a condominium can opt for one of 22 exclusive terrace houses of The Villa Collection — each with its own private parking lot and direct pool access.

Meanwhile, greenery and water bodies make up some 60 per cent of Normanton Park’s ground-level common area, where a plethora of nature-themed facilities and gardens and lush landscaping abound.

With the 47-hectare Kent Ridge Park right at its doorstep, residents will be surrounded by lavish greenery inside and outside of Normanton Park, making it an uber garden home of the city.



Greenery and water bodies make up about 60 per cent of Normanton Park’s ground-level common area. PHOTO: KINGSFORD DEVELOPMENT



Within the development, residents can delight in some 110 lifestyle facilities across a wide range of recreation and relaxation options.

From a feature bridge and lantern trail to tranquil pavilions, lawns, and dining facilities, as well as an aqua gym, 50-metre lap pool, 150-metre pool, basketball and tennis courts, outdoor trampoline and playgrounds — a myriad of activities awaits.

Facilities to enhance wellness in nature can also be found in many sensory elements including an Amazon island, bamboo grove, vertical forest, rainforest corridor, sensory trail, spa valley and herb, Zen and firefly gardens.

Inside the homes, thoughtfully-designed layouts emphasise efficiency and functionality, while smart home features and quality home appliances and fittings make everyday living a pleasure.



Units are designed with efficient and functional layouts, and come with smart home features. PHOTO: KINGSFORD DEVELOPMENT



Investing in a magnificent future

Of course, Normanton Park offers much more than spectacular greenery, outstanding views and sumptuous living.

Exciting changes are afoot near the development, offering buyers potential upside in the years to come.



Residents will be surrounded by greenery inside and outside of Normanton Park. PHOTO: KINGSFORD DEVELOPMENT



A short walk away is the upcoming Greater Southern Waterfront — Singapore’s next large-scale transformation which will extend from Pasir Panjang to Marina East. This 2,000-hectare waterfront promenade will gradually metamorphose into the new live, work and play gateway of southern Singapore.

Then there are the government’s CBD Incentive Scheme and Strategic Development Incentive Scheme, which are set to rejuvenate the Central Business District (CBD) and other strategic areas of Singapore. Normanton Park owners will enjoy the benefits of close proximity to an even more exciting and vibrant city centre in the future.

Not forgetting, the development is just minutes’ drive from the upcoming 360-hectare Jurong Lake District, which will be developed into Singapore’s second CBD, featuring a lively mixed-use business region including an integrated tourism development.

Everything easily accessible

Whether it is a home for one’s own stay or a property for lease, Normanton Park’s proximity to one-north — a vibrant, 200-hectare research and business park — as well as many amenities, makes it an attractive residential development on multiple fronts.

Job opportunities and potential tenants can be tapped in Science Park 1 and 2, Mapletree Business City, Fusionopolis, Biopolis and Mediapolis. The National University of Singapore, INSEAD Asia Campus, ESSEC Asia-Pacific business school, Anglo-Chinese Junior College, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), Crescent Girls’ School and New Town Primary School are also nearby.



About 110 lifestyle facilities offer residents a wide range of recreation and relaxation options. PHOTO: KINGSFORD DEVELOPMENT



Shopping destinations in the vicinity include Alexandra Retail Centre, Anchorpoint Shopping Centre, IKEA Alexandra and The Star Vista, while food and beverage establishments include Pasir Panjang Food Centre, Global Kitchens and Timbre+.

Normanton Park also offers excellent connectivity, with major arteries such as the Ayer Rajah Expressway, West Coast Highway, Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway and Marina Coastal Expressway providing quick and easy access to the rest of Singapore. The Kent Ridge MRT Station is also close by.

The birth of a new icon

Normanton Park is the latest project here by Kingsford Development, which won the Singapore Prestige Brand Award – Global Brands in 2019.

Kingsford Development was incorporated in 2011 by China-based Kingsford Group, which in turn has developed a number of commercial and residential projects in China, Australia and Singapore since 2000.

Kingsford Development’s other projects in Singapore are Kingsford Hillview Peak, a 512-unit residential development on Hillview Avenue and Kingsford Waterbay, a mixed-use development comprising 1,165 homes and retail shops at Upper Serangoon View.

With the launch of the much-anticipated Normanton Park, home hunters now have another emblematic development to look forward to — and an opportunity not to be missed.