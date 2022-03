SINGAPORE - New price highs are being set in the Chatsworth Park and the Bukit Tunggal good class bungalow (GCB) areas, even as sales momentum in the GCB market slowed in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a year ago.

A four-year-old GCB in Jervois Hill belonging to the family of Wah Loon Engineering founder Alan Chong is in early stages of being sold for close to $59 million.