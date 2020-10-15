New private homes sales hit over 2-year high in September: URA data

SINGAPORE - New private home sales continued their ascent for a fifth straight month in September, hitting a more than two-year high despite a fall in the total number of units launched.

Developers sold 1,329 units, up 5.6 per cent from 1,258 in August, according to figures released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday (Oct 15). This was the most since 1,724 units were transacted in July 2018 when fresh property cooling measures fuelled a surge in sales from buyers rushing to beat the deadline.

Year on year, sales rose 4.65 per cent from 1,270 units in September 2019.

The figures exclude executive condominium (EC) units, which are a public-private housing hybrid.

Including ECs, 1,385 new homes were taken up last month, up 5.8 per cent from August, and about 6.7 per cent higher than 1,298 a year ago, the URA data showed.

There were 1,340 private homes launched in September, down 15.3 per cent from 1,582 units in August, and nearly 22 per cent lower than 1,714 units a year ago. There were no new EC projects launched in September.

New sales were driven mainly by the Penrose, Treasure at Tampines, Jadescape, The Garden Residences and The Woodleigh Residences.

Hong Leong Holdings sold more than 60 per cent of its Penrose condominium units during the first weekend of its launch in late September.

The rest of central region (RCR) - where most new launches were located - led sales during the month, accounting for 64.6 per cent (or 859 units) of the total take-up, according to PropNex. This was followed by the outside central region (OCR) which sold 386 units and the prime district or core central region, with 84 transactions.

For the first nine months of the year, developers have sold a total of 7,532 new homes, compared with 7,469 units sold in the same period in 2019 .

Mr Ismail Gafoor, chief executive of PropNex, noted that there is still keen buying interest in the market, but expects that the recent clampdown on the re-issue of options to purchase (OTPs) will have a slight cooling effect on demand.

Mr Lee Sze Teck, director of research at Huttons Asia, agreed. "This will take the wind out of the sails in the short term. But we believe the aim is to ensure a stable and sustainable market," he said.

In September, the URA issued new guidelines prohibiting developers from re-issuing a prospective buyer's option to purchase (OTP) a residential unit for multiple times on their own.

This is aimed at plugging a loophole in the private property market to make sure that buyers do not end up committing to new homes they cannot afford.

Under a standard OTP, new home buyers get around three weeks in which they reserve their rights to purchase a property in return for a booking fee. If they fail to exercise the option to purchase at the end of three weeks, they risk forfeiting 25 per cent of their booking fees - or 1.25 per cent of the total home price.