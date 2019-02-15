New private home sales in January fall 28% from December, 18% from year ago on CNY efffect: URA data

SINGAPORE - Developers in Singapore sold 433 private homes in January, down 28 per cent from 602 units they moved in the previous month, according to figures released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday (Feb 15).

Year on year, new home sales were 17.8 per cent lower than the 527 units booked in January 2018.

The market may have felt the effect of home buyers not being back in full force yet from the year-end holidays, while the timing of the Chinese New Year festival in early February also factored, said analysts.

Sales may also be feeling the lingering effects of the July 6 cooling measures.

Developers released 498 private homes in January - nearly four times more the 101 units launched in December and up about 97 per cent from 253 in January 2018.

Three new projects in the prime district were launched - Fourth Avenue Residences in Bukit Timah, Fyve Derbyshire along Derbyshire Road, and RV Altitude along River Valley Road.

Developers didn't launch any new projects in the city fringes or the suburbs before the CNY holidays because it could slow their sales momentum," OrangeTee & Tie head of research and consultancy Christine Sun noted.