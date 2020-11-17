New private home sales halve in Oct after options curbs

Sales of new private homes by developers plunged 51.7 per cent in October from the previous month, putting the brakes on a five-month-long buying spree after new curbs were imposed on the reissue of options to purchase (OTPs).

Buyers took up just 642 units last month, less than half of September's more than two-year high of 1,329 units, according to figures from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) yesterday.

Year on year, private home sales fell 31.1 per cent from 932 units in October last year.

The figures from the URA exclude executive condominium (EC) units, which are a public-private housing hybrid.

New rules imposed on Sept 28 by the URA restrict developers from re-issuing OTPs for any unit to the same buyer within 12 months after the expiry of the earlier OTP. They are also restricted from providing upfront agreements to buyers to re-issue OTPs.

The move is aimed at restricting a property market practice believed to have been inflating private home sales figures, while encouraging financial prudence in home buying amid a weak economy and uncertain employment climate.

In the past, private home buyers could make arrangements with a developer, via a property agent, to have their OTPs reissued repeatedly upon expiry, without any forfeiture of the booking fee.

This could be done for up to a year - or even as long as up to 18 months - from the date of the first OTP. The idea was to give the buyer time, for instance, to sell his existing home.

Also possibly contributing to the plunge in sales was last month's 68.4 per cent fall in the number of new private home units launched to 423, down from 1,340 in September. This was lower even than the number of units launched during the circuit breaker months of April (640 units) and May (615 units), and was the lowest since December last year. Last month, there was only one new project launch - the 319-unit Hyll on Holland.

If ECs are included, 682 new homes were sold last month, down 50.8 per cent from September and 28.9 per cent from a year ago, URA data showed.

Ms Christine Sun, OrangeTee & Tie's head of research and consultancy, said the new OTP curbs caused a knee-jerk reaction that resulted in a temporary fall in sales volume.

"As the property market is highly sentiment driven, the pull-back in housing demand is unsurprising. Some buyers could be waiting on the sidelines, hoping that developers will moderate prices in response to the sales decline," she said.

Huttons Asia's director of research Lee Sze Teck agreed that buyers waited last month to see if developers would adjust their prices.

Mr Nicholas Mak, ERA Realty's head of research and consultancy, said the new OTP restrictions are reiterations of existing regulations rather than property cooling measures. "Therefore, it is likely to be just a speed bump in the road to recovery from the effects of Covid-19 for the property market."

Ms Sun said more foreign buyers could return to Singapore's property market in the coming months as the economy continues to reopen and travel picks up again.

PropNex chief executive Ismail Gafoor expects new homes sales in November and December to do better than last month, in view of upcoming launches such as The Landmark, Clavon and Ki Residences.

"For the whole of 2020, we project that developers' sales could reach 9,500 units, slightly below the 9,912 units transacted in 2019."