New private home sales defy economic doldrums and 'Ghost month', with 1,122 units booked in August

SINGAPORE - Developers moved 1,122 new private homes in the traditionally quiet month of August, just 4.8 per cent lower than the 1,179 units sold in July, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Sept 16).

The figures exclude executive condominium (EC) units, which are a public-private housing hybrid.

Ms Christine Sun, head of research & consultancy at OrangeTee & Tie, said private home demand seemed unfazed by global economic uncertainties and the Chinese lunar seventh month or Hungry Ghost Festival, which usually sees fewer launches and slower sales.

The slight dip in sales volume from July is within expectations, as no new EC projects were launched in August, whereas a large-sized 820 unit-EC project, Piermont Grand, was launched in July, she noted.

August's private home demand is considered strong, as last month's sales volume (excluding ECs) was one of the highest numbers registered for the month of August in recent years and is also above the monthly average sales of 805 units for the first seven months of this year, said Ms Sun. August's sales volume was almost on a par with July's figure, which was the highest sales volume for this year, she added.

Last month, developers launched 979 units for sale, up 7.5 per cent from 911 units in July, and up a hefty 83 per cent from 534 units in August last year.

Compared to a year ago, developer sales were a whopping 82 per cent from the 617 units sold in August 2018, the first month after the July 6 property cooling measures took effect.

Including ECs, developers sold 1,167 units last month, down 25 per cent from 1,557 units in July. This was up 82.3 per cent from 640 private homes and EC units sold in July last year.