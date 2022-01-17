New private home sales catch chill from cooling measures with 58% drop in December

SINGAPORE - New private home sales in the final month of 2021 were hit by property cooling measures that kicked in in the second half of December on top of the usual year-end seasonal lull.

Sales slumped 58 per cent to 650 units last month from 1,547 units in November, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) data on Monday (Jan 17). The figures exclude executive condominiums (ECs).

Year on year, take-up was down 46.6 per cent, from 1,217 units in December 2020.

Developers meanwhile launched for sale just 383 new units last month as they waited to see the impact of the latest property curbs. Launches were down 70 per cent from 1,283 units in November, and 71.6 per cent lower than the 1,349 units in December 2020.

For the whole of last year, new private home sales totalled 13,372 units, the highest number since the 14,948 units sold in 2013.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie, said the double whammy of cooling measures and the year-end holiday season weighed on December's sales, although the figures may not yet fully reflect the impact of the measures.

Ms Sun said the pullback in sales is expected to be temporary, as, historically, demand starts recovering around six months after cooling measures, as they did after the previous round in July 2018 .

Last month, the five best-selling projects were Normanton Park, Mori, Dairy Farm Residence, The Florence Residences and Leedon Green.

Including ECs, new home sales fell 55.4 per cent to 719 units in December, from 1,611 units in November. Compared with a year ago, new sales, including ECs, dropped 43 per cent, from 1,265 units in December 2020.

Excluding ECs, the suburbs accounted for 44.9 per cent of total sales, followed by the city fringes at 34.5 per cent and central Singapore at 20.6 per cent.

Mr Lam Chern Woon, head of research and consulting at Edmund Tie said the top seller last month was Normanton Park in the suburbs which sold 73 units at a median price of $1,831 psf.

"Properties in the suburbs continue to remain attractive, with demand driven by a desire to stay closer to the city and sought-after locations," said Mr Lam.

Huttons Asia senior director of search Lee Sze Teck said developers' sales in December tend to be lower than in November, and only December figures in 2012 and 2020 have exceeded November's.

On average, developers sold 594 units, excluding ECs, in the month of December from 2007 to 2020.

"In comparison, December 2021's tally of 643 units is within expectations," he said.