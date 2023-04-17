New home sales up in March, driven by new launch The Botany at Dairy Farm

SINGAPORE – New private home sales rose in March for a third straight month, bolstered by new suburban launch The Botany at Dairy Farm. But overall sales fell year-on-year as some buyers turned cautious amid record high interest rates and a slowing economy, while others held off in anticipation of more new launches.

Developers moved 493 units in March, up 13.6 per cent from February, but overall sales fell nearly 25 per cent from 654 units a year ago. This brings the first quarter’s new home sales to 1,318 units, a 29.9 per cent year-on-year drop from 1,880 units sold in first quarter 2022, according to CBRE.

Including executive condominiums (ECs), March’s sales gained 8.9 per cent to 513 units from 471 in February, but is down 26.9 per cent from 702 a year ago.

Also indicating slower demand – the take-up rate for the first quarter stood at 95.1 per cent, which is below parity for the first time since first quarter 2021, said Mr Nicholas Mak, chief research officer of MOGUL.sg.

Ms Christine Sun, OrangeTee’s senior vice-president of research and analytics, noted that “the current buying trend seems to be more supply-led rather than demand-driven, depending on what projects are released that month.”

Ms Tricia Song, head of research at CBRE South-east Asia, said that although demand for new homes in the near term “remains uncertain, a host of new launches in the second quarter may entice demand”.

In March, a total of 573 units were launched for sale, up nearly 43 per cent month-on-month, and up 85.4 per cent from a year ago. At least 30 new projects offering up to 12,000 new homes are expected to hit the market this year, compared with just 21 new launches last year, according to ERA Realty.

The suburbs clocked the highest sales among the three submarkets, with 230 new units changing hands last month, up from 48 units that sold in February. This is due largely to The Botany at Dairy Farm, which moved 184 units at a median price of $2,068 psf and accounted for over one-third of total monthly sales in March.

Mr Eugene Lim, ERA Realty Network’s key executive officer, said the robust take-up at The Botany shows “genuine demand for mass market homes amid limited unsold new home stock in the suburbs”.

Meanwhile, cityfringe new project – Tembusu Grand in Katong – sold 340 units or 53 per cent of its 638 units over its launch weekend earlier this month at an average price of $2,465 psf.