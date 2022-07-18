More retail landlords following code of conduct on fair tenancy practices before its legislation

SINGAPORE - More landlords are complying with a code of conduct for the leasing of retail premises that lays out fair tenancy practices following its introduction in March last year.

The initiative, which aims to ensure that retail tenants are given a fair deal in their lease agreements, is pending legislation.

Compliance with the code is currently voluntary. The code provides for deviations in the areas of sales performance, security deposit and rental structure, among others.

Both landlord and tenant must submit a declaration to the Fair Tenancy Industry Committee and verify that they have agreed to the deviation.

Over the past 13 months, the committee has received declarations of mutually agreed deviations from 21 private-sector landlords.

Eight private-sector landlords and all government landlords committed to abide by the code last year.

This shows that at least 29 private-sector landlords are adhering to the standards for some or all of their leases, said the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) on Monday (July 18). The SBF is the Fair Tenancy Industry Committee's secretariat.

The code's guidelines include charging rent based on a single computation. This means that the rent structure must not have a "either/or, whichever is higher" clause.

Lease agreements must also not contain a "catch-all" provision requiring the tenant to pay all unspecified and generic third-party costs. Such costs, which could include consultant fees, to be borne by tenants must be communicated upfront and clearly set out in the agreement.

SBF said it also received inquiries from an additional 14 private-sector landlords on the code - an encouraging sign that more landlords are looking to comply with the code of conduct ahead of the legislation.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry, in a separate release on Monday, called for feedback on the key provisions of the legislation. Members of the public can give their feedback from now till Aug 5. They can go to www.mti.gov.sg/Legislation/Public-Consultations for details.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said the code has been a significant step forward for the retail sector, and landlords and tenants have found it to be very helpful for their lease negotiations.

The guidelines have also been fine-tuned since last year to minimise ambiguity of clauses and better cater to the industry's needs, said SBF.

Revisions which took effect from June 1 include allowing for an exception to be made when the security deposit is $500 or less, although it may be more than three months' gross rent.