More resale flats sold in Q3 as resale price index dips slightly

SINGAPORE - The number of HDB resale flats sold rose by 18.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2018 as prices dipped slightly, according to figures released by the Housing Board on Friday (Oct 26).

There were 7,063 resale flat transactions in the third quarter, up from 5,941 in the second quarter. This was a 21.6 per cent increase, compared with the same period in 2017.

Meanwhile, the resale price index went down by 0.1 per cent, from 131.7 in the second quarter to 131.6.

In August, the Government announced a range of housing initiatives, from plans to systematically upgrade older HDB flats to extending the Lease Buyback Scheme to five-room flats and executive maisonettes.

The HDB said the number of approved rental applications fell by 6.7 per cent in the third quarter of this year from the second quarter.

There were 11,216 approved applications in the third quarter, down from 12,024 in the previous quarter.

As of Sept 30, there were 56,074 HDB flats rented out, a 2.1 per cent increase from 54,896 at the end of June.

The HDB also said that it will offer about 3,800 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in Sembawang, Sengkang, Tampines, Tengah and Yishun in November.

BTO flats in Sembawang, Sengkang and Yishun will have a shorter waiting time of 2.5 years, instead of the typical three to four years.