More luxury homes sold, more foreign buyers as new private home sales held steady in April

SINGAPORE - New private home sales stabilised in April, with a rise in luxury home sales and a growing number of foreign buyers despite property cooling measures.

Buyers snapped up 653 new private homes last month, on a par with the 654 in March, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) data released on Tuesday (May 17).

But transactions plunged 48.6 per cent from the 1,270 units a year ago.

Developers rolled out 397 new homes last month, up 28.5 per cent from 309 in March. The volume of new units launched was down 61.8 per cent from 1,038 units a year earlier.

For executive condominiums (EC), 186 units changed hands in April from 48 units in March, propped up by the North Gaia EC launch in Yishun which sold 166 of its 616 units.

Luxury homes sales rose in April, with 115 units sold for at least $3 million each, up from 89 units in March, based on URA's Realis data.

Thirty-five units were sold for at least $5 million each in April, compared with 24 units the month before.

Three units in the ultra-luxury development Les Maisons Nassim in Nassim Road changed hands at above $35 million each. The highest transacted price was $49 million for a 8,633 sq ft unit, noted OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun.

Foreign buyers snapped up 59 non-landed private homes (excluding ECs) last month, more than double the 25 units in March. Last month's sales were also above the past year's average of 40 units.

Most of the units sold to foreign buyers were in the core central region and city fringe.

Overall, private homes in the city fringe accounted for 44.3 per cent of the total sales volume last month. Homes in core central Singapore accounted for 31.5 per cent, while the remaining 24.2 per cent were in the suburbs.

The increase in luxury home purchases and foreign buyers indicates that investors continue to view properties in Singapore favourably despite the cooling measures, Ms Sun said.

The additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) is 30 per cent for foreigners buying any residential property.

"Singapore has gained the upper hand against many other countries with the speed of our economic recovery and transition into endemic (Covid-19) living. These have boosted investors' confidence to park their funds here for the long run," Ms Sun added.