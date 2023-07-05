New landmark offers investors opportunities to capitalise on Phnom Penh’s flourishing economy

The global property market may be facing economic headwinds right now, but it looks like it is Cambodia’s time to shine.

The Asian Development bank has forecasted that Cambodia’s gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 5.5 per cent in 2023. This will place Cambodia among the top three countries with the highest GDP growth in South-east Asia.

The country is currently one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, having blossomed economically over the past 20 years thanks to strong exports and large capital movement flowing in from the region. An outlook study jointly produced by PwC Singapore and PwC Cambodia in October 2022 highlights that Cambodia remains on a trajectory of high growth and continues to be attractive for foreign investment.

Earlier this year, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen lauded the General Department of Taxation (GDT) for its efforts in collecting tax revenue that exceeded the budget plan in 2022. The increased tax revenue has contributed to the country’s national economic development, as it has enabled the government to invest in new, large-scale infrastructure projects that will in turn facilitate real estate market expansion. These range from building airports and railway lines to expressways and bridges.