Mega private housing site at Dunman Road up for sale

SINGAPORE - A mega site at Dunman Road was put up for sale by public tender on Monday (March 14), following the launch of a smaller plot in Pine Grove last week, in a bid to beef up private housing supply as unsold new stock hits record lows.

Located next to Dakota MRT station and the Geylang River, the 99-year leasehold plot at Dunman Road spans 25,234.3 square metres and has a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 88,321 sq m. It can yield 1,040 residential units, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said on Monday (March 14).

Huttons Asia's senior director of research Lee Sze Teck said this site will test developers' appetite for huge projects.

"The last mega project launch was Normanton Park. If participation in the Dunman Road GLS tender is good, it will give confidence to the mega developments seeking to go en-bloc," he said.

The tender for the site, which comes under the confirmed list of the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme for the first half of the year, will close on June 2. The Pine Grove parcel A site also closes on June 2.

URA will also be removing a white site at Kampong Bugis from the GLS reserve list with immediate effect, due to delays in the completion of soil remediation works at the site. It said it will review the development staging plans for the site.

Mr Steven Tan, chief executive of OrangeTee & Tie, noted that there may be more joint ventures in the bidding for the Dunman Road site because of its size and expected investment quantum of more than $1 billion.

Said Mr Tan: "We anticipate between four to seven bidders. The top bid could range between $1,250 and $1,350 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), translating to an overall bid of $1.188 billion to $1.284 billion. The potential selling price of the future development could range between $2,300 to $2,400 psf."

Ms Wong Siew Ying, head of research and content, PropNex Realty, believes that developers may not be deterred by the site's size, given that a number of mega projects have take-up rates of over 90 per cent in recent years, and a relatively limited supply of new private homes in the vicinity.

Future homes on the site should appeal to buyers given its proximity to the Dakota MRT station, numerous nearby amenities and schools.

"We estimate that this site tender could receive a top bid of around $1.235 billion to $1.331 billion, reflecting a land rate of $1,300 to $1,400 psf per plot ratio. A recent GLS tender for a residential site in Jalan Tembusu was awarded in January 2022 for $768 million ($1,302 psf ppr)," Ms Wong added.