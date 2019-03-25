Mega condo Treasure at Tampines sells 272 units of 490 released at launch

SINGAPORE - Singapore's largest condominium Treasure at Tampines sold 272 units at an average $1,280 per sq ft, after the project launched over the weekend. Developer Sim Lian released 490 units for sale.

The close to 650,000 sq ft development, situated on the former Tampines Court site, has 2,203 units in all.

Sim Lian's spokesman said on Sunday (March 24): "We are heartened by sales to date for Treasure at Tampines, which is exceptionally well-located in one of Singapore's fastest-growing regional centres. It gives us the affirmation that projects with good location, great accessibility and competitive pricing will continue to be well-received."

The sale weekend had been brought forward after its preview on the weekend of March 15, which saw close to 7,000 visitors, according to the developer.

Located in Tampines Street 11, the 99-year leasehold development offers one- to five-bedroom units in sizes ranging from 463 sq ft to 1,722 sq ft.

OrangeTee & Tie, ERA and PropNex are the marketing agencies for Treasure at Tampines.