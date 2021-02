SINGAPORE - The median size for units in new condominiums has shrunk in the past decade, but continuing robust demand has kept per-square-foot prices trending higher.

The median size for new homes in the suburbs fell from 116 sq m in 2007 to 71 sq m (the equivalent of a two-bedder) last year. Resale units downsized from 118 sq m to 106 sq m over the same period.