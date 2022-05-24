MCT, MNACT unit holders approve merger to create third-largest Reit in Singapore

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Unit holders of Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT) have voted in favour of a merger to create one of Asia's 10 largest real estate investment trusts (Reits).

The merged entity, to be named Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT), will have a theoretical market capitalisation of approximately $10.5 billion - ranking it among the top three Reits listed in Singapore, behind CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Ascendas Reit.

At separate extraordinary general meetings (EGMs) on Monday (May 23), all resolutions to pave the way for the merger were duly passed.

At MCT's EGM in the morning, some 91.7 per cent of MCT unit holders voted to approve the merger.

Around the same percentage of votes were also in favour of the proposed allotment and issuance of MCT units to MNACT unit holders as consideration for the merger.

"We are heartened to receive the approval from MCT unit holders for the merger," said Ms Sharon Lim, chief executive officer of the MCT manager. "Our primary commitment to MCT unit holders remains unchanged - to drive long-term growth and sustainable return."

"The enlarged scale and stronger financial muscles of MPACT will enable us to undertake capital recycling opportunities, take on value-enhancing asset enhancement and development initiatives, and pursue larger acquisitions in Asia's key gateway market," she added.

At MNACT's EGM later in the day, approximately 99 per cent of MNACT unit holders were in favour of proposed amendments to the MNACT trust deed. This is to introduce provisions to facilitate the implementation of the trust scheme of arrangement.

At a trust scheme meeting following the EGM, some 86.2 per cent of MNACT unit holders representing 97.7 per cent in value of the units held voted to approve the trust scheme.

"We are grateful for the strong support and mandate from our unit holders... a testament to their confidence in the transformative merger," said Ms Cindy Chow, CEO of the MNACT manager.

The approval of the merger from both sets of unit holders comes after the managers of the two Mapletree Reits in March offered MNACT unit holders the option to receive the entire scheme consideration of their proposed merger wholly in cash, at $1.1949 per unit.

The cash-only consideration is the default form of the scheme consideration under the revised trust scheme.

To fund the additional cash requirement of up to $2.2 billion from the cash-only option, MCT will make a preferential offering of up to 1.09 billion units at $2.0039 each - which is the same as the scheme issue price of each consideration unit.

Mapletree Investments - a privately held unit of Singapore investment company Temasek and the sponsor of both MCT and MNACT - has provided an undertaking to subscribe up to the full $2.2 billion in the preferential offering at the issue price.