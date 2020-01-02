Marina Mandarin gets new name under UIC

The Marina Mandarin Singapore hotel is now known as Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore, having been rebranded by property group United Industrial Corporation (UIC).

The rebranding, which took effect yesterday, comes after Marina Mandarin Singapore and parts of the Marina Square complex changed hands for $675.3 million in April last year.

With UIC buying out Finnegan Investments and Mackmoor, as well as OUE, the whole Marina Square mall is now jointly owned by UIC and parent UOL Group.

Under a hotel management agreement, the Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay will be run by Pan Pacific Hospitality, a wholly-owned unit of UOL Group, said UIC on Tuesday.

An agreement between UIC's indirect subsidiary, Aquamarina Hotel, and a subsidiary of OUE Limited had stated that the latter will cease operating the Marina Mandarin Singapore on Dec 31 last year.

