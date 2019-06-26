Luxury condo Cuscaden Reserve at Orchard Road to debut in 3rd quarter

SINGAPORE - Private previews for condominium Cuscaden Reserve in the heart of Orchard Road are expected to start in the third quarter of this year.

Singapore luxury property developer SC Global Developments, Hong Kong-listed developers and hotel operators New World Development and Far East Consortium won the tender for the 99-year leasehold site with a joint bid of S$410 million in April last year.

The bid set a new record for residential government land sales sites. The offer translates to $2,377 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) and trumped eight other bidders.

The 117-metre tall building at 8 Cuscaden Road in District 10 will have 192 units, which include one, two and three-bedroom variations. Most units will have private lift lobby access to the apartments.

Located beside the upcoming Orchard Boulevard MRT Station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, the condo is also a stone's throw away from high-end restaurants, hotels and lifestyle amenities.

The developers expect to attract both Singapore and international buyers. SC Global is working with New World Development on a Bauhaus-styled concept for the condo, said the developer.