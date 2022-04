SINGAPORE - Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his wife Lee Suet Fern are in the process of selling a two-storey bungalow in the Caldecott Hill Estate good class bungalow (GCB) area to the scion of beauty products distributor Luxasia Group for $13.25 million, The Straits Times has learned.

The deal works out to $1,336 per sq ft (psf) for the freehold bungalow in Caldecott Close, near the old premises of Mediacorp.