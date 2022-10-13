London's most expensive home, sold 3 years ago, up for sale again

LONDON - London's most expensive home is up for sale again.

The Knightsbridge mansion overlooking Hyde Park is being offered for sale through Beauchamp Estates, according to a source with knowledge of the sales process.

The ultimate owner of the property is the family of Mr Hui Ka Yan, chairman of embattled real estate giant China Evergrande Group, the source said, asking not to be identified as the process is private.

The planned sale comes less than three years after the property was last sold.

A British Virgin Islands-based company called Vision Perfect Global bought the 45-bedroom property in April 2020 for £210 million (S$333 million), Land Registry filings show.

A spokesman for Beauchamp Estates declined to comment. A representative for Evergrande also declined to comment.

The Financial Times earlier reported that Mr Hui had bought the property in a deal fronted by fellow Chinese billionaire Cheung Chung Kiu, the founder of property company CC Land Holdings.

Mr Hui, once one of China's richest men, has been selling assets after a collapse in the real estate market pushed Evergrande and other developers into default.

His net worth has slipped to about US$6 billion (S$8.6 billion), from US$30 billion at the end of 2019.

BLOOMBERG